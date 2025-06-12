Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: How Sonam Raghuvanshi Convinced Her Husband Raja To Visit Assam's Kamakhya Temple? - Here's What Cops Said

Sonam Confesses To Killing Husband: Sources | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bstvlive)

Indore: Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore resident killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, was convinced by his wife Sonam to visit Mata Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati. According to reports, Sonam told Raja that she would allow him to consummate the marriage only after offering prayers at the temple.

As per the investigation, convincing Raja to visit the temple was part of the murder conspiracy. "Sonam told Raja that they should first visit the Kamakhya Devi Temple and offer prayers before consummating the marriage,” a senior investigating officer told PTI.

Raja planned their trip accordingly, first to Guwahati and then to Meghalaya. Notably, Sonam and her lover Raj Khushwaha allegedly plotted to kill Raja in a remote area of Meghalaya.

Raja's Mother Accused Sonam of Doing Black Magic:

On Wednesday, Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi accused daughter-in-law Sonam of using her son as 'human sacrifice', performing black magic and astrology-based conspiracy. His mother claimed that Sonam had mangal dosh (specific astrological alignment of Mars in the horoscope considered inauspicious for marriage), so she killed Raja to negate harmful consequences of the planets and marry lover Raj Kushwaha.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, says, "I want justice for my son. The culprits should be punished. What has my son done? What was his mistake? Why was he killed?..."

She even said that Sonam might have used black magic, including “vashikaran” (a spell to control someone), on Raja and other family members. She believes Raja was killed on "Gyaras" (the 11th day of the lunar fortnight) a spiritually significant day that she suspects was chosen for a human sacrifice.

#WATCH | Raja Raghuvanshi murder case | Indore (MP): After Sonam's brother Govind met her, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, says, "...Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault."



She also says, "I asked Govind if… pic.twitter.com/QIktpnX3iH — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Uma even said that the visit to the Kamakhya Temple was something to do with the 'black magic'. “She had taken Raja to the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati,” Raja's mother said. “After that, she gave him a special necklace to wear — we now believe it had something to do with black magic,” she added.

Sonam and Raja got married in Indore on May 11. They reportedly arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in the East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village. Almost 10 days later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

The Meghalaya Police then launched a search operation for Sonam. In the early hours of June 9, Sonam surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away from where Raja's body was recovered.

The police then arrested Sonam's alleged boyfriend Raj Khushwaha and three others in connection with the case.