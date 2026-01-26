 MP News: Village Gets Together To Celebrate Cow’s Grand Wedding In Hatpiplia
On Basant Panchami, the wedding ceremony was organized with Vedic chants by Pandit Nitesh Sharma.

MP News: Village Gets Together To Celebrate Cow’s Grand Wedding In Hatpiplia | FP Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Kavadiya village near Hatpipliya got together to organize the wedding of a cow on Basant Panchami (Friday) and participated in the festivities that spanned over five days. 

Indore Gen-Z Tales: Maggi Stall, Chai & Friends... A Perfect Unwinding Platter For DAVV Students...
wife, wife Seema raised the cow, Lakshmi, as their daughter. They arranged her marriage to Nandi Purna, a bull purchased from another village. The couple renovated their home and distributed formal wedding invitations throughout the village.

The celebrations began January 19 with a pre-wedding feast, followed by the Ganesh Pujan ceremony on January 21. On January 22, a wedding mandap was set up and decorated by villagers who performed the haldi ceremony and sang traditional songs.

On Basant Panchami, the wedding ceremony was organized with Vedic chants by Pandit Nitesh Sharma. Both animals were dressed in colorful clothes, and Nandi Purna was made to wear a traditional turban.

The emotional highlight of the wedding was the Kanyadaan ceremony, when numerous women collectively performed the ritual of giving away the bride. 

They even offered gold and silver ornaments to Lakshmi during the Kanyadan ritual. 

