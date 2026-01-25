Indore News: 540 Criminals Checked, 264 Face Action | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of preventive measures ahead of Republic Day, Indore Police conducted a surprise checking and night patrolling operation across the city from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The drive aimed to keep a close watch on criminals and anti-socials, and to maintain law and order during the festive and national event period.

On instructions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, police teams from all zones launched the special drive and checked more than 540 known offenders and suspicious individuals across the city. Based on verification and records, legal action was taken against 264 persons. Several long-pending non-bailable warrants were also executed during the drive, including cases involving absconding accused.

Also, the police took action against drunk driving and registered cases under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act against 170 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said that such action is necessary to prevent road accidents and protect innocent lives.

Police teams also carried out intensive checking in crime-prone areas. A total of 155 hotspots, 50 other location areas and 115 shady areas were monitored. Action was taken against habitual offenders, drug peddlers and the criminals externed from the district. Suspects involved in offences related to violence, vandalism and crimes against women were also checked. Drone surveillance was used in sensitive areas to strengthen monitoring.

Several absconding criminals were arrested during the drive.