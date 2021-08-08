Ujjain: Medicinal Plant Botanical Garden inaugurated in Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: On Hariyali Amavasya, a massive plantation programme was organised ny Vigyan Bharati, Vikram University, Kalidas Government Girls College, National Service Scheme in Ujjain on Sunday.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav while inaugurating the Medicinal Plant Botanical Garden at Kalidas Kanya Mahavidyalaya said that corona has made us realise the importance of medicinal plants. Such gardens should be created in schools and colleges and it should be linked to the internship program under the new education policy.

The program was presided over by Dr. P.K. Verma president of Vigyan Bharti’s Malwa unit, national service planning officer Dr Kavita Jain, Sarita Yadav and girlstudents took oath to nuture the plants and planted saplings. Padak Palak Yojana was also started in the college, under which each student would be given the responsibility of nurturing plants. Principal Dr Vandana Gupta said that with college campus will be kept green in collaboration with Vriksha Mitra Sanstha. The coordinators of the program were Dr Harish Vyas and Dr Alka Vyas.

‘Plantation necessary to keep planet, life safe’

Ujjain: Under the joint aegis of Vriksha Mitra Seva Samiti Ujjain, Maharashtra Samaj Ujjain and Vikram University Ujjain an intensive plantation programme was organised in the premises of School of Zoology and Bio-Technology in Vikram University on Hariyali Amavasya.

An official of the university said that the Matsya Purana has equated a tree to ten sons. Therefore, many virtuous results are obtained in planting trees in social life. Trees prevent the spread of many types of toxic gases produced by industries in the atmosphere and reduce the toxic effect of these gases. Plantation is necessary to keep planet, life safe, he added. Keeping these useful qualities of trees in view. Under the plantation programme was organised. Saplings of various species were planted. These plants are important for medicinal and biodiversity studies, he said.

The source of inspiration for this program was Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. Chief guests were Shri Arvind Jain, ADJ Ujjain and Shri Sanjay Suryavanshi, Labor Judge Ujjain. The program was presided over by Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Vikram University. Ajay Bhatkhande and Praveen Sathe said that so far 6,000 saplings have been planted by Vrikshamitra Committee in the Department of Microbiology and Mathematics of Engineering College, University in the past three years. The organising secretaries of the tree plantation program were Dr Salil Singh, Dr Arvind Shukla and staff were present.