Media persons corner MP Gupta, demand action

Neemuch:

With the demand of opening a medical college in Neemuch district intensifying, member of parliament from Mandsaur and Neemuch constituency Sudhir Gupta had to face the brunt of this during his visit to the town.

Gupta who shifted the onus on the district collector for non-availability of medical college in the district while interacting with media persons later witnessed protest from the Congress leaders as they showed the BJP leaders black flags. MP Gupta accompanied by BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and municipality president Rakesh Jain.

Gupta made every possible effort to hold the state government and district administration responsible for non-availability of medical college in the district, but in vain as media persons stuck to their issue.

Gupta said that state is set to get 10 new medical colleges, but central government did not get any application from Neemuch district so far.

Gupta admitted that he desperately wanted to take initiative in the matter, but couldn’t do anything until everyone takes a positive initiative.

“Submitting application for medical college is the first step and district administration needs to do this at the earliest,” Gupta said.

“We still have one week’s time as the meeting to discuss the issue is going to be held on October 10 and district administration should act in the matter immediately,” he added. He added that he has discussed the matter with Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, media persons said that they don’t want any excuse, but a medical college in their district.

Media persons along with MP Gupta, two BJP MLAs and municipality president went to the district collector’s officer, where the leaders had a closed door meeting with the collector to discuss the issue.

A minute later, district collector came out of his office and told media persons that he will forward the letter to the central government very soon.

Not satisfied with collector and MP’s response, media persons and other people started blaming the MP for taking their demands for granted.