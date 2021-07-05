Mandsaur: To gain sympathy, Kamal Nath is playing politics but is least bothered in reality, says Scindia

He made a night halt at circuit house. On Monday morning, he offered prayers at Pashupatinath temple. He also met Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia at his residence in Yash Nagar. He expressed condolences for those who died of Covid at BJP office located at Kalidas Marg. He asked party workers to go for vaccination.

Before he left for Jaora, he told media that he doesn’t have full information on Nemawar’s incident but assured that the government will take strict action against accused. When Scindia was told that former chief minister Kamal Nath had gone to Nemawar to meet victims, he said, “Kamal Nath is a politician. In the name of sympathy, he is playing politics and is least bothered about anything in reality”.

There is resentment among people as Scindia visited less number of Covid-affected families in Mandsaur compared to Neemuch.