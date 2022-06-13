Mandsaur: Security beefed up ahead of rural, urban polls

Representative pic

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the announcement of three-tier panchayat elections (local body elections) and urban body elections, political parties have been pressed into action.

Besides heavy police deployment, election and administrative officials have been stationed to ensure free and fair elections and to assure that polls will pass off peacefully.

The training of election officials who are to be deployed on election duty is being done by district collector Gautam Singh, while superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania has been reviewing the control room to ensure tight vigil and law and order situation in the city.

The first phase of voting for panchayat will take place on June 25 while voting for urban body elections will take place on July 6. The model code of conduct (MCC) has been in place and Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Cases have also been registered against objectionable posts on social media, defying rules.

Superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania said that the police force has been pressed into action. Around 9000 miscreants (having criminal tendencies) have been detained given the tranquility of town. In addition to that, more than 80 habitual criminals have been externed. More than 4,200 licensed weapons/firearms have been deposited at respective police stations. Police have enhanced monitoring of 17 inter-provincial and 14 inter-district borders. The border area will be sealed 48 hours before elections.