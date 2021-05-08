Mandsaur: Over 15,000 college students roped in for Kill Corona Campaign, to generate awareness about pandemic

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 15,000 students of Government Post Graduate College will spread awareness under the Kill Corona Campaign.

College principal Chiranjilal Khichi received suggestions from MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya and collector Manoj Pushp to send SMS and WhatsApp messages to 15,500 students of the college to spread awareness among people about severity of second Covid wave.

Under the campaign, the students will ask people to consult doctors on having cold, cough or fever, to take medicines available for treatment and stay at home.

Principal Khichi accepted the proposal on Friday and said students will play an important role in spreading awareness not only among their family members but also in villages, cities, localities, regarding the severity of coronavirus and its initial treatment.

The college donated Rs 2.50 lakh for Covid treatment and presented the cheque to collector Pushp under public participation scheme on Friday. College staff members were present on the occasion along with principal, professors Ravindra Sohni and Prerana Mitra.