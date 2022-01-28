Mandsaur: License of 44 medical stores canceled

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, deputy director of district food and drug administration cancelled license of 44 medical stores, including 14 in district headquarters, on Thursday.

Clear instructions have been issued to wholesale and retail drug dealers across the district stating that wholesale medical dealer should mention drug license number and its validity date on bills. Retail Medical Stores should not accept bills and medicines without valid license numbers on the bills.

According to drug inspector Jaiprakash Kumhar, many such complaints were being received from time to time during inspection in the district. Despite warnings, some wholesale medical stores have continued to violate the norms blatantly.

The license cancellation information was given by the department to drug controller, Bhopal, Mandsaur collector Gautam Singh and the district health officer as well.

Kumhar said that strict action would be taken against violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

District Chemist and Druggist Association president Ravi Jain, district general secretary Arun Bhadada told that all the drug dealers must follow the Drug Act.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:11 PM IST