Mandsaur: Lay foundation of medical college, legislator writes to chief minister

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a letter written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has said that employees working in government and private sectors have died due to corona pandemic. The state government has launched scheme to appoint a family member of deceased on compassionate grounds in government sector.

Sisodia said eligible dependents of employees, working in the private sector who died due to Covid-19, should also get the benefit of appointment in the same institution so that the family of deceased employee does not face financial crunch. He wrote the letter on Saturday.

Along with this, he also mentioned laying the foundation stone of Medical College in Mandsaur, granting status of municipal council to Daloda, supply of DAP fertiliser to farmers and increasing supply of vaccines after mega vaccination drive ends.

Sisodia urged chief minister to lay the foundation stone of medical college at the earliest specially when most formalities have been completed. To this, chief minister assured to start work as early as possible.