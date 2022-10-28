Mandsaur: Griha Pravesh' event under PMAY (Rural) concludes

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): Block level programme of "Griha Pravesh '' under Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana (PMAY) rural concluded in Bhalot gram panchayat of Mandsaur janpad panchayat on Friday. In the event, district Bharatiya Janata Party youth president Nanalal Atolia, BJP Rural Mandal Ishwar Singh Panwar and other dignitaries attended the event as chief guests.

Addressing the event, Panwar extended best wishes to all the beneficiaries upon their new beginnings in the newly-built PMAY homes. PM Narenrda Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims at providing affordable housing solutions to the poor through scheme.

Assistant development extension officer Lal Bahadur Srivastava informed that so far 22 houses have been approved in Bhalot out of which 8 houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Quality care is taken in the construction of the house.

He further added that out of 10,097 approved houses, 8082 houses have been completed since 2016.The work of Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana in block is going on at a fast pace and in the last 9 months 1,406 houses have been completed. `GrihaPravesh’ event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana (PMAY) in Satna district was also live telecast at the event which was witnessed by all. During which, Sarpanch Nanalal Kumawat, secretary Gajendra Singh Panwar, deputy engineer Ashish Rathore and other locals were present. Village secretary Panwar extended a vote of thanks at the end of event.

Read Also Mandsaur: Minister participates in Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyan