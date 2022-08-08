Mandsaur: Food and Safety Administration intensifies checks on edible items

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Safety Administration (FSA), Mandsaur, is intensifying regular checks of edible products as per instructions of the district collector. Samples of edible products were taken by FSA officials and sent for laboratory testing during the special drive.

Following instructions by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the state has launched a surveillance campaign of edible food products. Samples of edible oils, cereals, pulses of local and reputed brands were taken by NCML and FSA officials and sent for laboratory testing to analyse for impurities and adulteration to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the people.

Food Safety Officer BS Jamod said that a team from FSA and NCML collected samples of eatables from Mehak Sweets, Shree Nanak Dudh Bhandar and Parshvanath Traders and adjoining areas to check the sale of adulterated food items ahead of Rakhi. Samples will be sent to the food-testing lab in Bhopal. The team also collected edible oil samples from Ambuja Pvt Ltd, Asandas Choithram, Vishnu Trading Company, Agrasen Trading Company and samples of other food products were also collected from Sabhyata SuperMarket, Vishal Mega Mart, Apna Bazaar, D-Mart and others.

Samples have been sent for analysis in Maharashtra’s Thane division on Sunday as part of a survey to ensure purity of the product, Jamod added. Further action regarding contravening samples will be taken once analysis reports are received.