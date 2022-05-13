Mandsaur: Congress promises 27% tickets to OBCs in local polls

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress president and former MLA Navkrishna Patil, at a press conference held at the District Congress office in Mandsaur, told that State Congress Committee president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced to field 27 per cent of candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court's direction to the authorities to notify the schedule of these elections without OBC reservation. He accused the ruling party in the state of depriving the OBCs of quota in local body elections by misleading the SC by presenting wrong facts before the apex court. He also called it as a part of the secret agenda of the BJP and RSS to deprive the rights of OBC class.

He further extended gratitude towards Kamal Nath for taking the historic step in the interest of the OBC category. Accusing the BJP government in the state he said that the party did not make any efforts in the last two years to ensure reservation for the OBCs and plotted a conspiracy to end it. He also emphasised that his short-lived government had hiked the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in 2019, which the BJP had annulled.

On the other hand, the Congress party works for the welfare of the poor, and marginalised people and treats all citizens as equal as a part of its policy. During this meeting, former district president Prakash Ratadiya, state general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar, former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, district Congress spokesperson Suresh Bhati and other party leaders were also present.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:13 PM IST