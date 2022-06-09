e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Beware, miscreant messaging officials in the name of collector to demand money

Collector Singh informed that he came to know about this on Thursday after some unidentified miscreant sent a message to the government officials with his name and designation using a mobile number (7XXXXX9589)and demanding the amount.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district collector Gautam Singh forwarded a letter to Mandsaur superintendent of police ordering police investigation against some unidentified miscreant who is sending a message to government officials with the collector’s name and designation, demanding money.

Collector Singh informed that he came to know about this on Thursday after some unidentified miscreant sent a message to the government officials with his name and designation using a mobile number (7XXXXX9589)and demanding the amount.

It has been clarified by the collector that no government official or employee has been asked to deposit any amount by way of a message. He further cautioned against fraudsters and false messages and asked people not to deposit money on the basis of such a message

SP Anurag Sujania said that a written complaint has been received from collector Singh’s office. It is a case of cybercrime, and the police team is investigating and said that the culprit would be caught soon.

Read Also
Mandsaur: Congress leaders discuss poll strategy with potential candidates to ensure party’s win
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMandsaur: Beware, miscreant messaging officials in the name of collector to demand money

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan

Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Rajya Sabha polls: Huge setback for MVA as court denies 1-day bail to Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh

Rajya Sabha polls: Huge setback for MVA as court denies 1-day bail to Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh

West Bengal CM meets Guv Jagdeep Dhankar, gifts him own handmade painting

West Bengal CM meets Guv Jagdeep Dhankar, gifts him own handmade painting

Presidential polls: Congress reaches out to like-minded parties to field common candidate

Presidential polls: Congress reaches out to like-minded parties to field common candidate