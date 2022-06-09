Mandsaur: Beware, miscreant messaging officials in the name of collector to demand money

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district collector Gautam Singh forwarded a letter to Mandsaur superintendent of police ordering police investigation against some unidentified miscreant who is sending a message to government officials with the collector’s name and designation, demanding money.

Collector Singh informed that he came to know about this on Thursday after some unidentified miscreant sent a message to the government officials with his name and designation using a mobile number (7XXXXX9589)and demanding the amount.

It has been clarified by the collector that no government official or employee has been asked to deposit any amount by way of a message. He further cautioned against fraudsters and false messages and asked people not to deposit money on the basis of such a message

SP Anurag Sujania said that a written complaint has been received from collector Singh’s office. It is a case of cybercrime, and the police team is investigating and said that the culprit would be caught soon.