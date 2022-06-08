Mandsaur: Congress leaders discuss poll strategy with potential candidates to ensure party’s win

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their preparations for the forthcoming local body elections, the Mandsaur District in charge and Congress' veteran leader Batukshankar Joshi on Tuesday held one to one discussions with potential candidates to win the party’s win in the forthcoming elections.

Giving information, district congress spokesperson Suresh Bhati said that senior leader Joshi paid a visit to Mandsaur on Tuesday to discuss poll strategy with potential councillor candidates and the strategy that the party will follow for the councillor elections in Mandsaur on Tuesday. During his stay, Joshi also called for similar meetings with 40 other potential candidates who can ensure the party wins the elections. Earlier in the day, as many as 150 candidates filed stakes for the post of councillor at the district congress office, between 11 am to 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

Joshi was accorded a welcome by district president, former MLA Navkrishna Patil and city block president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh upon reaching the former district Congress office and held discussions ahead of local body polls.

Later, Joshi held discussions with senior leaders, Mandal presidents, office bearers of Morcha organizations and other party workers and emphasised polls strategies to ensure the party wins elections. While addressing the media, the District in-charge Batukshankar Joshi said that congress will field strong candidates in every ward of Mandsaur to secure the party’s win. To establish a Congress council in Mandsaur, the party will promote ground-level leaders.

