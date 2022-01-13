Manawar: Farmers' memorandum to Governor over canal road construction

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers submitted a memorandum to tehsildar for the Governor complaining about the road construction work near the canal, and heavy traffic movement on the road that might damage the canal.

The letter stated that the land acquired under fourth phase of Omkareshwar Canal project in 2012 and the connected water pipelines are in a state of danger due to the movement of heavy vehicles on service road.

The farmers said they had demanded to construct a separate service road along the canal. However, the Narmada Development Board executive superintending engineer gave permission to upgrade the asphalt road constructed by M/s Ultratech Cement Limited

Then permission was sought for widening the road from the Ultratech Cement Limited joint executive president. Consequently, the construction is underway on Dhar road to Manawar.

Farmers said that the movement of vehicles day in and day out on service road might damage the canal made with cement pipelines. This will not only affect the crop in the field but also the repair is not feasible.

The aggrieved farmers had made several complaints in the matter and the construction work was discontinued for some time but the company has resumed the work recently.

Farmers had earlier submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer alleging that NVDA gave permission to the company to construct the road without discussing the matter with the farmers, but in vain. They have now approached Governor to consider their grievances and take appropriate action in the matter.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:52 PM IST