Man-animal conflict in Sardarpur: Villagers continue to suffer for no monkey business

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After stray dogs, people of Sardarpur village are now hassled with another instance of man animal conflict.

The village is witnessing of unprovoked attack from monkeys which they alleged have ventured into the locales from the wild.

Eight to ten wild monkeys keep raiding the homes in the village causing huge losses to the locals.

Villagers claimed that the monkeys also often attack commuters, especially kids and injure them.

Indore Forest Division rescue team trapped one monkey and operation to catch on Wednesday, while attempts to catch other monkeys is underway.

Villagers claimed that the monkey which was trapped by forest team today wreaked havoc in the village. One arm of the monkey is chopped off. This monkey attacked and injured as many four people in past 10-days, alleged a villager.

Forest circle officer Mahesh Ahirwar told to Free Press said that some monkeys had crossed over to Sardarpur village from the forest.

One of these monkeys whose right hand was chopped off attacked four people in the past couple of days. Its victim include constable Bhuribai Rawat, ex-councillor Kamlabai Mangilal, former councillor Tarabai Bagdiram and district panchayat member Ramkanyabai Vasuniya's son Vinayak Vasuniya.

They all are undergoing treatment at different places in Sardarpur, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain.

Recently two locals: Dinesh Minda and Bagdiram Singar lodged their complaint on the CM Helpline. Therefore forest department launched an operation in the village and trapped a monkey after it was tranquilized.

During a medical examination the animal was found to be healthy. The rescue team of Indore took the monkey with them and decided to release it into the wild again.

Khetia: After Bhopal, small Khetia village of Barwani district reported two back to back stray dog attack incidents in which one five-year-old and one three-year-old child was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them on Wednesday.

According to information, first incident reported in the village in which one Golu, 5, son of Dinesh Bharwad was attacked by stray dogs when he was returning from his school. He got cuts on his face and limbs. His family members immediately took him to the primary health centre. Immediate after that, one three-year-old girl from Santapwadi locality rushed to the PHC after she was attacked by the dogs. She got serious injuries in her thighs and face.

Both were given anti-rabies injections, during which a huge crowd gathered at the hospital.

Family members of both the children and other villagers complained of increasing number of stray dogs in the village.

Dr Neha Arya, Medical Officer of the Primary Health Center said that the number of dog bite incident increasing in the village this days. Locals asked council to take necessary steps to contain number of stray dogs.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:38 PM IST