Male sterilisation: Less than 3 % target met in Indore

Indore: The male sterilisation fortnight has hit the awareness hurdle in the district as the number of sterilisation has remained below 50 in last 15 days.

The fortnight is being observed by the government to motivate male participation in population control but it couldn’t get the expected success.

According to department sources, the target of male sterilisation was about 2200 but shockingly less than 50 sterilisations could be done in last 14 days.

“Lack of awareness among the people is the main reason behind the same as female participation is high, but males don’t come forward to play their part in family planning. The number is surprisingly low and it is the testimony of the awareness programmes run throughout the year,” sources said.

However, the exact data will be released by the district health department on Wednesday after conclusion of the fortnight but the only day left couldn’t make much of a difference in the data.

Meanwhile, nodal officer of family planning programme Dr Santosh Sisodiya, “Yes, the male participation is less but we have not received the final data yet. We will compile it on Wednesday and will release soon.”

MP was top performing state in 2011

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh was the best performing state in sterilisation in 2011 with the highest number of sterilisation. However, the pace couldn’t be maintained and even decreased due to which the rate of sterilisation in 2018 was lowest.

“Only 128 vasectomies were done in Indore in 2018. The number is low in 2019 as well except the department doesn’t add the operations in private institutions,” sources said.

Men can empower women by sterilisation as well: Dr Pant

Renowned surgeon Dr Lalit Mohan Pant said that family planning is not only the responsibility of women. Male participation in family planning is even less than 0.6 percent across the country.

“Male sterilisation is also a way to empower women as it is safe, less time consuming and even inexpensive. A man can go to his work minutes after sterilisation but woman have to get admitted for a day at least,” Dr Pant said adding “Our Prime Minister had too raised concern over the same and appealed to people to fulfil their responsibility towards the nation. We should increase inter personal communication for the same and should continue people’s awareness programme throughout the year for increase the rate of male sterilisation.”