Mahidpur: Shahar Sarkar Aapke Dwar Abhiyan in 3 wards

Mahidpur: Seventh camp under ‘Shahar Sarkar Aapke Dwar Abhiyan’ was organised at Government Primary School No 1, Rangrej Mohalla on Monday. The camp was organised for the residents of ward number 11, 13, and 14. Another camp for ward no number 15 and 16 was held on Tuesday at Char Bhuja temple Dharmshala.

Local residents were informed about features of MP eNagarPalika Citizen App, which provides for filling property, water tax and other services on single portal. A pledge was administered to people to avoid use of single plastic. Officials received applications under different public welfare schemes. They also pasted Shahar Sarkar Aapke Dwar Abhiyan stickers on some houses. Municipality vice-president Kailash Rathi, assistant accounts officer Deepak Mahaur, and others solved issues faced by the people.