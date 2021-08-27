Madhya Pradesh: Youth commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ayush, a resident of Kamathipura. He was alone at home as his mother had gone to her parents' place for Raksha Bandhan. The incident was discovered when his father reached home and found Ayush hanging. He took the son to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The police said that the deceased had completed his graduation recently. The police are taking the statement of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:53 PM IST