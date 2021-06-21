Madhya Pradesh: Yoga performed in score of districts on International Day of Yoga

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, the youth of Gandhwani practised yoga at local Nityanand Dham on Monday. After the corona epidemic, there has been an increase in health awareness among people for the past one month. The youth group of Gandhwani has been practicing yoga daily at Nityanand Dham. Yoga Mandal was formed to make youth aware of health and yoga and meditation is being done daily from 5.30 am to 7 am.
About 4,000 participants of Mandsaur CBSE School practised yoga in Vidya Bharati's 'Aao Yog Kare' International Yoga Campaign on Monday. International Yoga Day programme is organised by Vidya Bharati Malwa Pratishthan in which more than 3.25 lakh Indians from the country and abroad participated. Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the contribution of Vidya Bharati in education, health and many other areas of the country during the programme. Vidya Bharati All India Institute of Education president Ramakrishna Rao also addressed the gathering.
By pre-registration in the Yoga Day programme organised by Vidya Bharati on International Yoga Day, more than 4 lakh people in Malwa province did yoga from 7:30 am to 8:30 am on Monday. Department coordinator Satyanarayan Lovanshi said, ìMore than 45,000 people from 10,000 families of Khandwa participated.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day students practiced yoga at Government College following social distance on Monday. Professor Dr ZU Ahingar and Prahlad Ghavri were also present and performed yoga aasans. Dr Ghanshyam Singh, Dr Deepika Srivastava and Radha Verma addressed on the topic 'Corona Mukti and Vaccine' with limited attendance of students under 'Yuva-Shakti Corona Mukti Abhiyan' in Government College.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Gail Jhabua celebrates International Yoga Day
Jhabua: Kendriya Vidyalaya Gail Jhabua celebrated the international yoga day with grace and glory on Monday. Chief guest of the programme was the principal JP Bohre and guest of honour was Yog guru Garima Jayswal who was assisted by yoga master Piyush Jaiswal. In his address, Vidyalaya TGT(P&HE) Badri Prasad highlighted the history of yoga and importance of yoga in our life. The programme was conducted by CCA in-charge Manish Trivedi.