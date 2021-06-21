Madhya Pradesh: Yoga performed in score of districts on International Day of Yoga

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, the youth of Gandhwani practised yoga at local Nityanand Dham on Monday. After the corona epidemic, there has been an increase in health awareness among people for the past one month. The youth group of Gandhwani has been practicing yoga daily at Nityanand Dham. Yoga Mandal was formed to make youth aware of health and yoga and meditation is being done daily from 5.30 am to 7 am.

About 4,000 participants of Mandsaur CBSE School practised yoga in Vidya Bharati's 'Aao Yog Kare' International Yoga Campaign on Monday. International Yoga Day programme is organised by Vidya Bharati Malwa Pratishthan in which more than 3.25 lakh Indians from the country and abroad participated. Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the contribution of Vidya Bharati in education, health and many other areas of the country during the programme. Vidya Bharati All India Institute of Education president Ramakrishna Rao also addressed the gathering.