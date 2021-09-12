e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:20 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-raped by two in jungle

According to the Simrol police station staff, the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against two persons for raping her.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in the jungles of Simrol area on Friday. The accused were on the run till the filing of the report.

According to the Simrol police station staff, the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against two persons for raping her. She stated in her complaint that the accused forcibly took her in the jungle and raped her.

They also threatened the woman of dire consequences and fled the scene after leaving the victim on the spot. She reached home and reported the matter to her family members.

After that she reached the police station. The police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and started an investigation.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:20 AM IST
