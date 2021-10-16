Madhya Pradesh: Woman among 4 held for forging Aadhar to sell Rs 2 cr property

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons including a woman were arrested on Friday by the crime branch for forging a woman's Aadhar card to sell her plot in Vijay Nagar area. Investigation is on to know about the involvement of other people in the case.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that Sangeeta Dave, a resident of Prem Nagar area of the city had lodged a complaint that she had received an Aadhaar Card through post. She stated that her address and name were correct but the photo on it was that of another woman. She gave that card to the police for investigation.

After registering a case, a team of crime branch was constituted to investigate the case. The crime branch team found that a woman named Laxmi had given a request to update the name and address of the complainant in the Aadhar card. During investigation, the role of Laxmi, Ajay alias Pintu, Ganjendra alias Gajju and Bhim Singh was found in the case and police arrested them.

According to crime branch officials, the accused were preparing forged documents to sell the complainant woman’s plot situated in Scheme Number 74. The crime branch is investigating the case to know their involvement in other such crimes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:36 AM IST