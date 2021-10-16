e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:36 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Woman among 4 held for forging Aadhar to sell Rs 2 cr property

Planning to sell property worth Rs 2 cr
Staff Reporter
Representative Picture |

Representative Picture |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons including a woman were arrested on Friday by the crime branch for forging a woman's Aadhar card to sell her plot in Vijay Nagar area. Investigation is on to know about the involvement of other people in the case.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that Sangeeta Dave, a resident of Prem Nagar area of the city had lodged a complaint that she had received an Aadhaar Card through post. She stated that her address and name were correct but the photo on it was that of another woman. She gave that card to the police for investigation.

After registering a case, a team of crime branch was constituted to investigate the case. The crime branch team found that a woman named Laxmi had given a request to update the name and address of the complainant in the Aadhar card. During investigation, the role of Laxmi, Ajay alias Pintu, Ganjendra alias Gajju and Bhim Singh was found in the case and police arrested them.

According to crime branch officials, the accused were preparing forged documents to sell the complainant woman’s plot situated in Scheme Number 74. The crime branch is investigating the case to know their involvement in other such crimes.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Special offer at petrol pump to celebrate birth of owner's grand-niece

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal