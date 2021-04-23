Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway cancels, diverts many trains from Ratlam due to low occupancy

Ratlam: Western Railway has cancelled, short terminated or diverted many trains of Ratlam railway division due to less occupancy in these trains. Railway press release said that due to lockdown trains running on the Ratlam - Fatehabad - Laxmibai Nagar section have been either cancelled, diverted or short terminated due to less occupancy.
CANCELLED TRAINS
Till May 20:-
Train No 09389/09390 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special
Train No 09347/09348 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special
Train No 9345 Ratlam Bhilwara Demu special
Train No 09337/09338 Indore-Delhi weekly express
09333/09334 Indore-Bikaner special express
Till May 21:-
Train No 09346 Bhilwara- Ratlam special Demu
SHORT TERMINATED TRAINS
Till May 20 between Indore-Ratlam:-
Train No. 01126 Gwalior-Ratlam special Express
Train No. 02126 Bhind-Ratlam special express
Till May 21 between Indore-Ratlam:-
Train No. 01125 Ratlam-Gwalior Special express
Train No. 02125 Ratlam-Bhind spcial express
ROUTE DIVERSION
Train No. 04802 /04801 Jodhpur Indore special express will run via Ratlam-Nagda and Ujjain till May 20.
