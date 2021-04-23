Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway cancels, diverts many trains from Ratlam due to low occupancy

Ratlam: Western Railway has cancelled, short terminated or diverted many trains of Ratlam railway division due to less occupancy in these trains. Railway press release said that due to lockdown trains running on the Ratlam - Fatehabad - Laxmibai Nagar section have been either cancelled, diverted or short terminated due to less occupancy.

CANCELLED TRAINS

Till May 20:-

Train No 09389/09390 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special

Train No 09347/09348 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special

Train No 9345 Ratlam Bhilwara Demu special

Train No 09337/09338 Indore-Delhi weekly express

09333/09334 Indore-Bikaner special express

Till May 21:-

Train No 09346 Bhilwara- Ratlam special Demu