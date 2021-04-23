Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway cancels, diverts many trains from Ratlam due to low occupancy

By FP News Service

Ratlam - Fatehabad - Laxmibai Nagar route affected

Lucknow: Passengers coming out from Charbagh railway station during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Lucknow: Passengers coming out from Charbagh railway station during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021.
(PTI Photo)

Ratlam: Western Railway has cancelled, short terminated or diverted many trains of Ratlam railway division due to less occupancy in these trains. Railway press release said that due to lockdown trains running on the Ratlam - Fatehabad - Laxmibai Nagar section have been either cancelled, diverted or short terminated due to less occupancy.

CANCELLED TRAINS

Till May 20:-

Train No 09389/09390 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special

Train No 09347/09348 between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Demu special

Train No 9345 Ratlam Bhilwara Demu special

Train No 09337/09338 Indore-Delhi weekly express

09333/09334 Indore-Bikaner special express

Till May 21:-

Train No 09346 Bhilwara- Ratlam special Demu

SHORT TERMINATED TRAINS

Till May 20 between Indore-Ratlam:-

Train No. 01126 Gwalior-Ratlam special Express

Train No. 02126 Bhind-Ratlam special express

Till May 21 between Indore-Ratlam:-

Train No. 01125 Ratlam-Gwalior Special express

Train No. 02125 Ratlam-Bhind spcial express

ROUTE DIVERSION

Train No. 04802 /04801 Jodhpur Indore special express will run via Ratlam-Nagda and Ujjain till May 20.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in