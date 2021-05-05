Madhya Pradesh: Wait for inoculation of 18-plus gets longer in Jaora as vaccines not available at tehsil level

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): There may be delay in vaccination of people above 18 years of age though more than 1,500 registrations have been done on Cowin app.
The applicants have not received the schedule. The reason is that Covaxin to be used for inoculating 18-plus population is still not available across the district.
Only 1.5 lakh doses have arrived in Madhya Pradesh, which makes it difficult to start the vaccination drive at all the places simultaneously.
Though the state government made the announcement for vaccinating 18-plus population from May 1, it postponed the drive as vaccines are not available.
The vaccination drive for 18-plus category began from May 5 but will be held at district headquarters first. There are only 2,000 Covaxin in the district. As a result, inoculation may not start at tehsil level.
District vaccination officer Varsha Kuril said that only 100 people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated on May 5.
Fruit vegetable markets closed till May 7, ban on weddings, funeral processions
Mandi secretary Suresh Sharma said that the wholesale fruit and vegetable markets will remain closed till May 7. Their sale in localities through hand carts will also not be allowed. District administration released the amended orders on Tuesday.
Tehsildar BL Bamnia said weddings and funeral processions have been prohibited during corona curfew. All the factories barring those producing medicines will be closed too.
