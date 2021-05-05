Madhya Pradesh: Wait for inoculation of 18-plus gets longer in Jaora as vaccines not available at tehsil level

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): There may be delay in vaccination of people above 18 years of age though more than 1,500 registrations have been done on Cowin app.

The applicants have not received the schedule. The reason is that Covaxin to be used for inoculating 18-plus population is still not available across the district.

Only 1.5 lakh doses have arrived in Madhya Pradesh, which makes it difficult to start the vaccination drive at all the places simultaneously.

Though the state government made the announcement for vaccinating 18-plus population from May 1, it postponed the drive as vaccines are not available.