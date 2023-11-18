Madhya Pradesh Votes: Malwa - Nimar Reports Brisk Voting 

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): 69.99% in Khandwa district; highest 75.06% in Pandhana

In Khandwa 69.99 per cent voting registered till 5 pm with the highest 75.06 per cent in Pandhana assembly constituency. With a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, the district witnessed a highly competitive electoral battle, attracting attention from both parties and voters alike.

The presence of 28 candidates reflects the diversity of choices available to the electorate, making this election an important democratic exercise for the district.

Mandhata 70.12

Harsud 71.24

Khandwa 63.6

Pandhana 75.06

Read Also Priyanka Gandhi Comes To MP During Polls For Entertainment: CM Chouhan

3.10% Voting In Jhabua Dist With Thandla Maximum 81%

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal dominating district Jhabua which had three assembly constituencies, including Jhabua, Thandla and Petlawad recorded 73.10 per cent voting.

Thandla constituency recorded a maximum 81 per cent voting, while Jhabua recorded the lowest 64.05 per cent voting in the district. Petlawad recorded 75.23 per cent voting.

The high voter turnout in Thandla constituency suggests a strong political engagement among its residents.

On the other hand, the lower voter turnout in Jhabua could be attributed to various factors such as lack of awareness or accessibility issues.

Nonetheless, Petlawad's relatively high voting percentage indicates a significant participation of its citizens in the democratic process. Jhabua 64.05 Thandla 81.47 Petlawad 75.23

Alirajpur District Records 61.78%

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district recorded 61.78 per cent voting till 5 pm with a maximum 70.25 per cent voting in Alirajpur while Jobat recorded 54.24 per cent voting.

Congress candidate from Jobat, Sena Patel, voted in booth number 73 of Alirajpur assembly constituency. Patel emphasised the importance of exercising one's democratic rights and urged citizens to make their voices heard by participating in the electoral process.

BJP candidate from Alirajpur Nagar Singh Chauhan stood in the queue at booth number 73 in Borkhad and cast his vote. Collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas and additional collector Anupama Chauhan also voted.

Congress MLA Mukesh Patel voted with his wife, while husband-wife Mayank Chauhan and Trisha Chauhan came from Scotland to cast a special vote.

Alirajpur 60

Jobat 52.94

Ratlam District Records Brisk Voting

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy polling has been recorded in Ratlam district. Till 5 pm a total of 80.34 per cent polling was recorded in the district.

As per the data available, Sailana assembly constituency in Ratlam recorded highest 85.49 per cent voting, followed by 83.23 per cent voting in Ratlam. The voting percentage in other three constituencies stood Ratlam city (70.25 per cent), Jaora (81.54 per cent) and Alot (79.65 per cent).

Enthusiasm was witnessed amongst electorates since early morning, equally amongst male and female voters. In many places, long queues of voters were seen.

In the Ratlam city area, young voters and first-time voters came forward with enthusiasm to cast their votes. Ratlam Rural 83.23 Ratlam City 70.25 Sailana 85.49 Jaora 81.54 Alot 79.65

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)