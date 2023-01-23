Madhya Pradesh: ‘Vikramaditya built Qutub Minar not Qutb ud-Din Aibak’

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Second day of “Narmada Sahitya Manthan”, being observed as ‘Bhojparv’ commenced with offering obeisance to Goddess Vagdevi.

In the first session, former director of Archaeological Institute of India Dr Dharmaveer Sharma delivered an address based on “Bhojshala-an established university”. Commenting on the row over monuments, he claimed that the Qutub Minar was constructed by Raja Vikramaditya and not by Qutb ud-Din Aibak. There is a 25-inch tilt in the tower to study the direction of the Sun, he said and urged litterateurs and students to take lead in archaeological research and enhance understanding of our glorious past.

Eminent writer and subject expert Prashant Pol address second session on “India being divided on basis of religion, culture”, wherein he said that currently an anti-India narrative was rising with attempts to tarnish its global image. It needs to be stopped. Youth should take lead in protecting & promoting Indian culture, heritage and language.

Organizer Magazine editor Prafulla Ketkar, while addressing the third session on “Leftist Ideology” termed it as 'anti-democracy ideology’. The Left was the only political group which supported the partition of India after Muslim League’s resolution.

The fourth session was based on “Indian Constitution - Mirror of Indian Culture” addressed by DK Dubey, Supreme Court Advocate and Constitutional Expert. In his address, he said that apart from maintaining order, protecting liberties, and resolving disputes, the sole purpose of law should be to bind India in one thread.

