 Madhya Pradesh: Under-trial dies under mysterious circumstances in Jhabua
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Representative photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Solanki, an under-trial prisoner of Jhabua District Jail, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning. The reason behind the death would be clear after post-mortem report. Notably, Jhabua police arrested Deepak Solanki, a businessman, two months ago in the matter of making fake birth certificates. Since his arrest, he was kept in the district jail as an under-trial. His death was reported suddenly.

Rajesh Vishwakarma, deputy superintendent of District Jail stated that Solanki had complained of breathing problem in jail. He was then taken to the district hospital for treatment. He was declared brought dead.

article-image
