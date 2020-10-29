Madhya Pradesh: Under-construction bridge on Agar Road collapses; 10 injuries reported

Agar: About 10 laborers, including a person from a nearby village were trapped inside the debris of an under-construction bridge after a part of a bridge being built on Kalisindh river on Ujjain – Agar road collapsed on Thursday. The incident took place at around 4 pm.

The condition of three laborers was reported critical who were referred to Ujjain’s district hospital.

According to information, a part of the under-construction bridge collapsed at Agar Road in tarana tehsil of the district. The bridge was being constructed on the small Kalisindh river. At the time of the incident, workers were pouring concrete. As the weight of concrete increased, supports holding the entire structure slipped.