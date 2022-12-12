Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal portion of accused’s house

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal portion of accused’s house

Failed girl abduction case

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
A JCB machine removes illegal portion of a house in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the house of a youth, who had tried to abduct a girl from a colony on Kanipura Road in full public glare, was demolished by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team on Monday.

Illegally constructed portion of the house was demolished, said the team member.

A girl was molested by Ashish Raghuvanshi on the night of December 7. When the girl protested, he along with his aides attacked her family and thrashed them. The accused was even pressurising the family into withdrawing the case.

The girl’s elder brother said that the accused was threatening the family. On Monday, Ashish’s house was demolished in the presence of a heavy police force. This house is in the name of his elder brother Rahul Raghuvanshi. The UMC considered some portion of house of Raghuvanshi family illegal and took action to demolish the construction of the house.

