Madhya Pradesh: Two suicides reported in Indore in last 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two suicides were reported in the city during the past 24 hours.



In one of the cases, a 14-year-old boy ended his life by jumping from the terrace of multi-storied building on Wednesday after his mother scolded him for some reason. Police said that Raghav jumped from the terrace of the Rituraj Apartment in the Bicholi Mardana area on Kalindi Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased’s family members said the boy was afraid that after scolding him, his mother would beat him so when she called him near her, he ran to the terrace and jumped.

Another suicide was committed by a readymade garments trader. He hanged himself in the workshop where garments were manufactured under Pandrinath police station area.

Police said that Naresh Panwar (50) was found hanged in the workshop. His friends and family members told police that he was under tension as he had to take payment worth lakhs of rupees from 5 to 6 traders to whom he had supplied goods, that they were not making payment. Due to the delay, he was facing a financial crunch which led him to take such a step, one of Naresh's friends and co-workers said.

However, police said that such claims of money-related matters have been made in the case and police are investigating the case following the claims. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the workshop through which the actual reason will get clear.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:24 PM IST