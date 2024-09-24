Madhya Pradesh: Two Siblings Drown In Stream In Shajapur; Authorities Launch Investigation

Representative image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor brothers drowned while bathing in a stream in Shajapur on Monday.

According to information, the two brothers, aged 8 and 10, drowned while bathing in a stream in Malikhedi village, located 40 km from Shajapur district headquarters.

The tragedy occurred on Monday afternoon around 4 PM, leaving the village in shock.

The two boys, Ashish (10) and Siddharth (8), had returned home after completing their exams at Saraswati Shishu Mandir and decided to go for a bath in the nearby stream.

According to Salsalai police station in-charge, Janak Singh Rawat, the brothers ventured into the deeper part of the stream, where they were unable to swim and eventually drowned.

The incident came to light when a woman from the village, Hemraj Singh, noticed what appeared to be a body floating in the water. She immediately informed the locals, who then alerted the authorities. Upon arrival at the scene, villagers and police officers pulled the children out of the water and rushed them to Sarangpur hospital. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the doctors declared both boys dead on arrival.

The bodies of the two boys were sent for post-mortem. The family received the bodies on Tuesday. The entire village mourns the loss of the two young lives, and officials are urging people to be cautious around water bodies, especially during the monsoon season when water levels can be unpredictable.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and will likely implement stricter safety guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.