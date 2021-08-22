Madhya Pradesh: Two-day Amrit Mahotsav for pushing rooftop solar units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In collaboration with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, MP Western Regional Power Distribution Company is going to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav on August 23 and 24 for creating awareness among people about benefits of installing rooftop solar units.

In this fest, programmes, seminars and camps will be organised to create awareness among the consumers for solar rooftops.

“Camps will be organised in all 15 districts for giving a push for installation of rooftop solar units,” said Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom.

During the two-days, applications for installation of rooftop solar energy units from interested residents association or landlord will also be accepted.

Indore city superintending engineer Kamesh Srivastava said that programmes will be organized on Monday and Tuesday at 30 zones including Vijaynagar, Mahalaxmi Zone, , Sanwer Road, Electronic Complex, Malwa Mill, GPH, Subhash Chowk, Airport Road Zone, Sangam Nagar Zone, Kalani Nagar Zone, Raj Mohalla Zone, Annapurna Zone, Rajendra Nagar, Navlakha Zone, Daly College, Khajrana, etc.

Indore rural superintending engineer DN Sharma said that programme would be organized to promoe solar energy in 28 rural areas like Kanadiya, Manglia, Dharampuri, Bhanrasala, Sanwer, Hatod, Betma, Pithampur, Mhow, etc.

COST OF SOLAR PANELS

You can save on electricity expenditure by installing solar panels on the roof / adjoining open space of your house / group housing society. For generation of 1 kw solar power unit, only 10 square meter is required. 40 per cent subsidy on solar plants up to 3kw capacity and 20 per cent subsidy for plant between 3kw and 10 kw.

