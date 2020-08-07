Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended over the alleged assault of Sikhs; politicians condemn act on twitter

Two Sikhs were allegedly assaulted by policemen in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the BJP-led state government to suspend two cops in this connection.

Those assaulted include a granthi (caretaker of a gurdwara and reader of Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism), an official said.

The government said assistant sub-inspector Sitaram Bhatnagar and head constable Mohan Jamre have been suspended for not following due procedure while detaining the Sikhs.

Barwani district Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal said a probe by a sub-divisional officer police has been ordered into the incident, which took place on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rajpur tehsil of Barwani district after an argument between the family of Giani Prem Singh Granthi - who was among those assaulted - and the police over setting up a stall in the area.

A viral video of the incident shows Prem Singh being dragged by policemen in full public view and a cop pulling him by his hair. It also shows another policeman pushes a turbaned man, who comes to save Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted, "This atrocity and anti-social act is disrespect to the holy Sikh religion. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. I demand from the government to immediately take strong action against those responsible for it and justice for the victims."