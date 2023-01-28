Madhya Pradesh: Tricolour hoisted with pride in Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid freezing cold, the Tricolour was hoisted with pride in Petlawad. A programme to commemorate Republic Day was organised at CM Rise School here. Students from various schools in the area delivered performances, filled with patriotism.

The flag hoisting ceremony was completed in the presence of district panchayat member Krishna Pal Singh, Ganga Khedi district president Ramesh Solanki, city council president Lalita Gamad, SDM Ashok Rathore, SDOP Sonu Davar and others. After this, sweets and snacks were served to students. Similarly, City Council president Lalita Gamad hoisted the flag at the Council office.

Social activist Uchhab Chauhan was felicitated in this ceremony. In this function, Municipal Council CMO Asha Bhandari, SDM Anil Rathod, station in-charge Raju Singh Baghel, SDO Devendra Davar and others were also present. In the end, a procession was taken out in the presence of officers, teachers, dignitaries, citizens and students.

