Madhya Pradesh: Tribals to leave for event on 30 buses on Janjatiya Mahasammelan

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a thousand tribals from Sardarpur town in Dhar district, are all set to take part in the Mega Tribal Convention slated to be held at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal on November 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the convention on the birth anniversary of renowned Tribal leader Birsa Munda and dedicate the newly developed world-class Habibganj Railway Station to the public.

A convoy of 30 buses will leave for Bhopal on November 14. It will take a halt in Sehore, from there participants including teachers, employment assistants and Gram Panchayat secretaries belonging to ST category will reach the event venue.

Local administration reviewed the preparations for the ëJanjatiya Mahasammelaní, where tribal self-help groups will showcase the products prepared by them in an exhibition. The event will highlight the culture, tradition and life values of tribals.

Over 200 officials were deployed to ensure safe transit of tribals.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:32 PM IST