Madhya Pradesh: Travel agency employee stabbed by auto driver

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A travel agency employee was stabbed by a man in the Chhatripura area late on Friday. The accused is an autorickshaw driver and was demanding an amount as commission from the injured to drop off passengers to his travel agency. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the spot. The police could not arrest the accused till the filing of this report.

According to the Chhatripura police station staff, the incident took place near Gangwal bus stand around 10.30 pm. Complainant Mahesh Singh informed the police that he was at the travel agency where an autorickshaw driver named Arjun turned up and stabbed him with a knife while talking to him. After stabbing him, the accused fled from the scene. The police said that Mahesh sustained an injury near his abdomen, but his condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police examined the CCTVs installed at the travel agency. A man was seen on CCTV stabbing Mahesh with a knife. Sources claimed that the accused, Arjun, was an autorickshaw driver and was demanding commission for dropping off passengers to the agency. When Mahesh refused, the accused stabbed him and fled the scene. The police are investigating the case.

Two men stabbed by four

Two men were stabbed and injured by four people in the Hira Nagar area late on Friday. According to the police, two persons, named Vicky and Sunil, sustained stab injuries. Preliminary investigations have revealed that, when they were near a Garba pandal in Ishwar Nagar, one of Sunil’s relatives turned up. The relative’s friend had an argument with Sunil and one of them stabbed Sunil with a knife. When Vicky tried to intervene, the accused stabbed him, too, and fled the scene. The police are searching for the accused.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman gives divorce to man who stops her from studying

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:05 AM IST