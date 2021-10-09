Madhya Pradesh: Woman gives divorce to man who stops her from studying

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A woman gave divorce to her husband who used to stop her from studying. The woman filed divorce three years ago on which the court declared the verdict in favour of the woman. The court has also ordered the husband to pay a maintenance allowance of Rs 10000 every month to her.

The woman has been identified as Snehprabha resident of Sidhi. She got married at the age of 13. As soon as she became an adult, she reached her husband’s house. When she started studying there, her husband not only stopped her from studying but also beat her up.

Her husband, Virendra Agnihotri made her work in the field so that she could not study. When she tried to study during the night, Virendra used to force her to sleep by snatching the book from her hand.

After facing difficulties in her studies, Snehprabha left her husband's house and came to Bhopal in 2009. In 2018, Sneprabha filed a petition for divorce in Indore family court.

In the Family Court, Indore Additional Chief Justice Pravina Vyas heard the case of Snehprabha and gave the judgement. On the grounds of the husband's obstruction in studies and the cruelty committed by him, the court gave its verdict in favour of Snehprabha and also ordered the husband to give a maintenance allowance of Rs 10000 every month to his wife.

Snehprabha wishes to join the police force.

