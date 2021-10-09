e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office Mumbai cruise ship raid case: NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Body of man found in train toilet in Jabalpur

The man had boarded Dayoday Express at Katni Railway station on October 6 and was to alight from train at Kota railway station but he didn't get off the train there.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a ceiling in the toilet of a coach of Dayoday Express in Jabalpur late Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

The police have informed the family members of the man.

According to information, a sanitation workers sensed awful smell coming out from a toilet of coach S-8 of sleeper class.

He immediately informed to station superintendent who alerted the government railway police (GRP).

GRP officials said that the man has been identified as Samson, a resident of Katni. He had boarded the train on October 6 for Kota but he didn’t delight there.

“Autopsy has been done. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, but the possibility of foul play could not be ruled out,” said a GRP officer.

In charge of GRP police station Sunil Nema said that the autopsy report was yet to be received by GRP. “Autopsy report would clear the cause of death,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal