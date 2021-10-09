Madhya Pradesh: Body of man found in train toilet in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a ceiling in the toilet of a coach of Dayoday Express in Jabalpur late Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

The police have informed the family members of the man.

According to information, a sanitation workers sensed awful smell coming out from a toilet of coach S-8 of sleeper class.

He immediately informed to station superintendent who alerted the government railway police (GRP).

GRP officials said that the man has been identified as Samson, a resident of Katni. He had boarded the train on October 6 for Kota but he didn’t delight there.

“Autopsy has been done. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, but the possibility of foul play could not be ruled out,” said a GRP officer.

In charge of GRP police station Sunil Nema said that the autopsy report was yet to be received by GRP. “Autopsy report would clear the cause of death,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:05 PM IST