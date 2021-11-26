Madhya Pradesh: Transactions of Rs 80L done in kingpin’s bank account in eight months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The kingpin of the human-trafficking gang, Vijay Datt, alias Mamul Wazafful Hussain, and his accomplices are being interrogated by the police to learn about their associates. Ongoing investigations have revealed that there were transactions of Rs 80 lakh in the bank account of Vijay within eight months. The police are gathering more information on the case and on his wife, who runs an NGO in Bangladesh and was helping in supply of girls to India from there.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that Vijay, a Bangladeshi resident who had been staying in Mumbai for 23 years, along with eight accomplices, including four women, were arrested from a township in the Banganga area a couple of days ago. They were produced before the court from where the five accused were sent to police remand till December 1.

When the police fetched his bank account details, they were shocked to see transactions of about Rs 80 lakh in eight months. Now, the police are fetching details of the people who had transacted money to his bank account. Cops believe the accused stashed away the money received from business in his bank account. Information about other bank accounts of his is also being gathered.

Most girls are from across India border

Kaji said most of the girls rescued from the city were from Jessore district, which is on the border of India. The girls were from poor families in Bangladesh and were trafficked to India on the lure of jobs. Josna, wife of Vijay, alias Mamul, runs an NGO there and used to prepare the girls to send them to India for jobs. With the help of agents, the girls were brought to India and thrown into the prostitution racket. The accused used to torture the girls here if they refused to make physical relations. After drugging the girls, the accused used to force them into physical relations. The police said that the role of a woman accused is also found to be suspicious in the case. The suspect, named Jiya-ur Rehman, is a Bangladeshi resident and he is the husband of Deepa, who was arrested with the kingpin.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:51 AM IST