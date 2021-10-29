Madhya Pradesh: Training on goat rearing

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Goat rearing training is going on in the veterinary college in which 30 young farmers who have come from different districts of Madhya Pradesh like Dhar, Mandsaur, Panna, Ujjain, Khandwa, Neemuch, Khargone have come to Mhow.

Ram Vilas Dhurve, a handicapped youth who came from Panna told that he has come from so far to take training of goat rearing in Veterinary College Mhow because there is a desire to do something new in this field.

Dr Sandeep Nanavati, convener of the training said that the goat rearing training was inaugurated by Dr RK Bagherwal. Extension nodal officer Dr RK Jain said that training should be done that the chain would continue like this, in which there would be training for the production of dairy, poultry and green fodder.

On the first day of training, Dr Akhilesh Pandey explained about breed improvement, Dr Danveer explained in detail to the farmers about building construction. It is noteworthy that 3 young women from Sonkatch and Khargone are also participating in this training. In the end, Dr Deepak Gangil proposed vote of thanks.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP from Satna booked for violating model code of conduct

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:13 AM IST