Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found resting midway on National Highway 7

A video of a tiger lying midway on National Highway 7, which falls under the buffer zone of Pench National Park – about 25 km away from Seoni district, went viral on Wednesday. It raised stunned response on the social media.
A passenger caught the sight while the tiger was spotted resting in the middle of a flyover at National Highway 7 in Madhya Pradesh.
Though the big-cat did no harm to humans, it did create flutter among the passengers.
After receiving information, the forest department officials also reached the spot. Though after a few minutes, the tiger went towards the forest itself.
The incident left the passengers petrified. Notably, the area is a home to many tigers as it falls under the buffer zone of Pench National Park. the highways and elevated roads have smoothen the movement for the tigers.
