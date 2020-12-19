Madhya Pradesh: Tiger dies of electrocution in Khawasa range of Seoni district, a man held

A tiger died after coming in contact with an electric fence in Khawasa range of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The carcass of a three-year-old tiger was spotted in Pidrai Butte forest under Khawasa range of the district by a patrolling team, Seoni's Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) R S Kori said.

The forest department launched an investigation and arrested a 22-year-old man in this connection, the official said.

"It was found that the tiger died of electrocution after coming in contact with the electrified wire fence laid to save crops. After the death of the tiger, the accused threw the carcass in a nearby forest," he said.

After a search by a dog-squad, Mithlesh Bhalavi, a resident of Savrireeth village, was arrested. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he had passed electric current in the wired fence to save his crops from wild animals, he said.

Kori said that the carcass was disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after the post-mortem on Saturday morning.

All the body parts of the animal were intact, he said.