Pregnant elephant dies due to electrocution in Assam's Chirang

By ANI

Six elephants have died due to electrocution since August in the district.

A 20-year-old pregnant elephant died on Wednesday due to electrocution in Sikajhora village, Chirang district.

Brahmananda Patiri, District Forest Officer (DFO) said that six elephants have died due to electrocution since August.

"Six elephants have died due to electrocution since August. Along with the electricity department, we have made banners to spread awareness among locals to prevent such incidents," he said.

