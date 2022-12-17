Madhya Pradesh: Three quintals of 'unclaimed' govt rice lying outside consumer store seized in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of alleged black marketing of government wheat and rice in Taal village of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district continue to surface. In the lastest incident, a team of administration led by tehsildar Parasnath Mishra on Friday seized three quintals of government rice in an unclaimed condition outside the Taal Cooperative Society Consumer Store.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed the rice which was lying outside the consumer store was supposed to be distributed to ration card holders from the consumer store.

Mishra informed that they got the tip-off about bags of rice laying outside the consumer store in an unclaimed condition. The administration immediately reached the spot and seized the entire material. Nobody came forward to claim the rice when local residents were asked about it.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that if the administration strictly conducts a confidential investigation, then in many places in the surrounding areas of Taal, black marketing of government wheat and rice would be unearthed as the ration mafia is very active in this part of the state.

Government rice and wheat are collected in small vehicles from Taal and nearby areas and then they are transported in big vehicles. The district administration should take cognisance of such matters and take the strictest action against such ration mafias and bring them to book, locals claimed.

Meanwhile, when contacted Taal tehsildar Parasnath Mishra informed that on getting the information, the administration went to the spot, where three quintals of government rice were found.

None of the villagers claimed ownership of the rice and after this, the administration seized the rice and began an investigation into the matter, Mishra said.