Madhya Pradesh: ABVP students protest against ASI's behaviour in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protested against the “rude” behaviour of ASI with the organisation minister at the Mission Courageous programme at Sanjay Chowk. They have threatened to gherao the SP office if appropriate action is not taken within two days.

A scuffle broke out between ASI RS Parmar, posted at Alot police station and workers of ABVP regarding the arrangements for the event. Workers alleged that ASI behaved rudely when organisation minister (Jaora) Vinod Sirohi approached him.

A large number of ABVP members staged a dharna at Alot Police Station premises and sought an apology from the police for using derogatory language. They also handed over a memorandum to SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar and SDOP Savera Ansari, demanding suspension of ASI within two days, failing which, members would gherao SP office on Saturday. Meanwhile, various BJP leaders also reached the protest site and supported the protestor. On being informed, SDM Manisha Vaskale also reached the scene and discussed the matter with the SDOP. The dharna lasted for two hours and was called off only after the SHO, SDOP and SDM assured them of appropriate action within two days.