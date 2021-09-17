Madhya Pradesh: Three held for robbing auto parts dealer in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three people for robbing two persons, including an auto parts dealer, after attacking him with a knife in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Thursday. One of the accused is an employee of the complainant’s shop and he was on the run till the filing of this report.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said auto parts dealer Aman Rai and a certain Akash were robbed of cash by three unidentified persons around 9.45 pm on September 1. Rai was on his way to his shop in the Kibe Compound area when the accused targeted him. A team was formed by senior police officers to identify the accused.

When the police teams examined the CCTVs and the RLVDs installed at various squares, two suspects were seen on a bike. After that, the police team gathered information about 3,600 bikes with the same look. During the technical investigations, the police came to know that a certain Hemant Salwi, of the Ahirkhedi area of the city, was involved in the crime. Hemant was a worker of auto parts dealer Aman Rai.

The police started a search for the suspect and gathered information about three suspects, named Abhishek Pawar of Bicholi Mardana and Arvind Patole and Gaurav Verma of the Rajnagar area. A bike and a scooter were also recovered from them.

According to TI Shukla, on-the-run accused Hemant was an employee of the complainant. Hemant and Gaurav also worked as delivery boys in the area. They were aware that the complainant carried cash from his shop regularly. After preparing the plan, Hemant involved three others and instigated them to rob the auto parts dealer.

The DIG has announced an award for the police team with a cash prize.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:15 PM IST