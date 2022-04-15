Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Hanuman mela starts in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Badhbadh Hanumanji Mela commenced here under the auspices of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The three-day mela which is about a century old could not be held for the last two-years due to Covid-19. Inaugurating the mela Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that renovation of all old temples of the city will be carried out.

He appreciated the Hanuman mandir trust board for its renovation initiatives which have fulfilled the aspirations of the devotees.

RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia said that the Ratlam Municipal Corporation has made all the preparations for the mela. He informed that various cultural and religious programmes wouldl be held during the mela. Sheilendra Gothwal conducted the inaugural programme while executive engineer Sureshchandra Vyas gave the vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:26 PM IST