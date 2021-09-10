Madhya Pradesh: Three accused of financial fraud held in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain STF have arrested three 3 accused of financial fraud on Thursday. They are accused of cheating people through chit fund racket. There was a reward of Rs 5,000 on their heads.

These people had committed the crime in Dhamnod. The accused identified as Shivkumar son of Ramdas Tiwari, Jaychandra son of Mahendra Jha, Jeevan son of Rajmal Vishwakarma were handed over to Dhamnod police. Dhar SP had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused. The accused used to cheat people by promising them huge profits against their investments. EOW Ujjain have also booked Jaichand Jha. A crime is also registered against the accused in Dewas district.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:28 AM IST