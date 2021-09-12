e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:33 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves strike at jewellery shop

Silver ornaments worth Rs 4L stolen
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a jewellery shop in Aerodrome area and managed to flee with silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. Picture of one of the thieves was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing ornaments from the shop. The police are searching for him.

According to the police, the incident took place at a shop named Prince Jewellers in Kalani Nagar. Owner of the shop Hukamchand Soni, a resident of Somani Nagar lodged a complaint with the police that he reached his shop on Friday and found the shutter open.

He checked the shop and found silver jewellery missing from there. The value of the stolen jewelry is about Rs 4 lakh. Soni informed the police that there were six men and one of them had entered the shop for the theft.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and started an investigation.

